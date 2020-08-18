Kangana Ranaut has once again attacked Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress has now requested the government of India to take back Karan Johar's Padma Shri Award which was conferred to him in 2020.

She has made allegations against him for "openly intimidating" and making "anti-national" movies. "I request government of India to take KJO's PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth's career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. [sic]" the twitter account handled by her digital team posted.

The actress was responding to journalist's tweet about the allegations of twisted facts in Gunjan Saxena. "Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan was Gunjan Saxena's course-mate at the Udhampur Airforce base. She declared that she was the first woman to fly to Kargil and not Gunjan. She confirms that the arm-wrestling scenes are totally false. She claims that #GunjanSaxena has twisted facts, [sic]" the message read.

It is interesting to note that Kangana Ranaut had said that Karan Johar deserves the honour. "I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits," Hindustan Times quotes him as saying in the interview.

Kangana Ranaut has been at logger heads with Karan Johar for years now. She has been making strong allegations against him for promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

The actress reignited the nepotism debate following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and accused the Bollywood's privileged club "ostracized" him.