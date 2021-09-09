Kangana Ranaut has expressed her wish to work with Prabhas again. The actors had worked together in the Telugu film Ek Niranjan in 2009 before their fallout due to some issues between them.

Thalaivi Wants to Work with Baahubali

During the promotions of Kangana Ranaut's latest movie Thalaivi, the Bollywood actress revealed that she has been in a touch with Puri Jagannadh and asked him to cast them together again in a film.

During the making of Ek Niranjan, Kangana Ranaut and Prabhas had a fight and had stopped talking to each other. "I feel happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started our career, we used to fight a lot, and I remember we had this massive fight and had even stopped talking to each other," the actress is quoted as saying in an interview.

She added, "Later, I saw Baahubali, and I was like 'Wow!' I am so proud of his achievement, and I am sure he feels the same," said Kangana Ranaut. We hope to see Kangana and Prabhas on the big screen soon."

Thalaivi Hitting Screens

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is ready for the release of her much-awaited film Thalaivi, which will be out on 10 September. The multilingual film is inspired by Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Aravind Swami is enacting the role of MG Ramachandran, Jaya's mentor in cinema and politics. From the special shows screened for critics and other guests, the movie has garnered a unanimous positive response.

On the other hand, Prabhas is working on a few big pan-India movies. His first among the few biggies to hit the screens is Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam.

His next flick is Salaar in which he has collaborated with KGF makers – Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel. This movie will hit the screens in mid-2022.

He is teaming up with Om Raut for Adipurush in which Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan play the leads. Last but not the lead, Prabhas is pairing up with Deepika Padukone for Nag Ashwin's other project.