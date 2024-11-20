Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut was announced on Tuesday and it took social media by absolute storm. Several Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes and support to Aryan over social media. Actress turned MP Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to talk about Aryan's series and took fans by surprise by showing her support towards him.

Kangana took to Instagram and wrote a congratulatory note for Aryan for choosing an unconventional path, choosing to be behind the camera and not in front of it. She spoke above how the need of the hour is to come together and "uplift" Indian cinema standards.

She wrote, "It is great that children from... film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make up, loose weight, doll and think they are actors. We should collectively uplift up the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. and those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker."

Netflix announced the series on social media as "Witness Bollywood like never before... on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan's directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!" The Instagram post had comments from not only Aryan's sister Suhana but also from prominent B-town celebrities. Director Rakesh Roshan commented saying, "Aryan all the best & looking forward..." While Farah Khan wrote, "Soooo happy for Netflix gauri they getting the best!!" Suhana Khan as the debutante director's sister could not hold her happiness and commented saying, "Sooo excited"

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan shared the superb news of his son's debut as director and wrote, "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It's a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds, and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one's going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."