Kangana Ranaut is under lockdown far away from Mumbai in Manali with her family. The actress has been sharing a lot on social media and recently made the news with a glimpse into her beautiful home.

The actress is also helping her sister Rangoli Chandel set up her new home. Rangoli recently shared a video and pictures appreciating her sister's help and giving fans a glimpse into how the house is coming along.

Kangana Ranaut helps Rangoli set up her new home

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli have shared a close bond. Under lockdown, Kangana has been active on Instagram sharing glimpses of her lockdown experience and what she's been up to. The actress is also known for her beautiful home in Manali.

Rangoli Chandel who made an exit from Twitter has also been setting up her new house. Kangana is helping her sister put up the finishing touches. Rangoli shared insights into the process in an Instagram post.

She wrote in her caption, "When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don't like torn, worn out, vintage,old-looking stuff, I don't know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that's her style vintage, rustic, worn out and totally purana (old) looking things...It was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it's heaven it's a blessing...PS walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don't have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn't wait, will post more when it's all ready."

Surely, the fruits of all the labour by the Bollywood actress and her sister will surely be a sight to see.