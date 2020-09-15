Actress Kangana Ranaut might have been criticised by several Bollywood colleagues for calling Mumbai Police a sham, but celebrity stylist-director-producer Sapna Bhavnani has supported her. She says she cannot name five friends who have actually benefitted by going to the police in Mumbai.

"Am completely with @KanganaTeam in questioning @MumbaiPolice besides being extremely rude and unavailable also end up doing nothing. Even if you speak with the DCP the case goes nowhere unless someone dies. We need preventive help not post calamity. I'm still waiting for action," Sapna tweeted on Tuesday.

Sapna went on to say that the city police have forgotten that they work for the citizens of Mumbai.

"I cannot name 5 friends who have actually benefitted by going to the police in #Mumbai and that is quite sad. They have forgotten that they work for the citizens of Mumbai and not the other way around," she wrote on the site.

"And there is no need to protect them and take their side. As citizens we must always question governance and understand that it is our right and not something that THEY bestow on us," Sapna added.

She claimed she has been trying to find help for a friend who has been sexually abused in Mumbai and is suicidal.

"The last thing she wants to do is go to the police. I stand by that decision as they have been useless in my case as well. Can someone suggest a good counsellor? #Mumbai #MentalHealthAwareness," Sapna wrote.

In fact, she finds it more "sad that survivors of abuse do NOT want to contact @MumbaiPolice. Not only do they not do anything, they are extremely rude and I hope some NGO takes up this cause of aligning and instilling empathy back in the officers of the people. #Mumbai #MumbaiPolice".