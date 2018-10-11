Hrithik Kangana
Kangana Ranaut slammed for attacking Hrithik Roshaninstagram

Kangana Ranaut has yet again reignited her feud with Hrithik Roshan, connecting the actor's name with #MeToo movement. The actress, this time, referred Hrithik as a man who keeps wives as trophies and young girls as mistresses. However, her attack on the actor did not go down well with many.

In a recent statement, Kangana said that not just people who are accused of sexual harassment, but also men who make false marriage promises and keep young girls as mistresses should be punished. She said this referring to Hrithik.

"People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished. I am referring to Hrithik Roshan. People should not work with him as well," she told a leading news channel.

Many on social media have started expressing discontent at Kangana's words, saying that she has resorted to cheap publicity at the cost of #MeToo movement. Many also felt that the actress targeted Hrithik to gain publicity for her upcoming movie Manikarnika, which is set to be released alongside Hrithik's Super 30 on January 25 next year.

There are strong reactions coming in on social media, mostly slamming the Queen actress. Some have already called for the boycott of Manikarnika. Some are just shocked assuming that Kangana, in her statement, referred to herself as a mistress. Others slammed her claiming that such acts by Kangana will destroy the #MeToo movement in India. And some just expressed exhaustion at seeing her "playing the victim card".

Check some of the angry reactions to Kangana's remark:

Kangana and Hrithik's controversy had started a few years ago when the actress had claimed to be in a relationship with already-married Hrithik, but the latter had denied the claims. It was followed by a nasty episode with a lot of mud-slinging done from both the sides and also legal notices were sent to each other. However, the row had eventually settled down, but Kangana has yet again ignited the flame.