In the past few days, Bollywood celebrities have been speaking on the George Floyd incident in the US, extending their support to the trending hashtags like #BlackLivesMatter #BlackoutTuesday.

However, Kangana Ranaut is the only person in the industry who has called out the glaring gap

between how the influential in the industry stay mum when such incidents happen in the country

like Palghar lynching, but go all out to support the socio-economic fabric of US.

"I think it has become fancy somehow to be a part of something which is relevant to the

West. But Asian celebrities and actors are very impactful in this part of the country. I don't know

why they're participating in the socio-political reform of America and a few weeks ago when two

sages were killed openly in by a bloodthirsty mob and were handed over by cops themselves,

there was not a word from anyone, because I think that would probably resonate with the

the majoritarian sentiment," Kangana Ranaut said in an online chat with BBC.

She also called out how most of the celebrities do multi-dollar deals to endorse fairness products.

However, they do not hesitate in extending support to causes like Black Lives Matter. She also

pointed out how racism is deep-rooted that they've even failed to acknowledge that gap.

"The Indian celebrities they've been endorsing all kind of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned. Why is no one asking

them about these million-dollar deals that they've been doing with all kind of fairness products and

how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have

commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit."

Bollywood's double standards

She also spoke about how celebrities find in easily to support minorities but will never extend their

support towards the majority probably does not subscribe to the views of conversion.

"In India, it is much easier to resonate with the minority's sentiments. This dissent and empathy with marginalized in all romanticized and their wokeness is very performative. People who are trying to politicise these events and trying to use these for their professional interests is something which is disheartening. We can do so much more being celebrities" she concluded.