Kangana Ranaut's social media team has denied reports that the actress will be questioned by Mumbai Police as a part of the investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Reacting to the news piece on Twitter, Kangana's team shared: "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a video of the actress where she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput. "Some people are saying that people who have weak minds get into depression and commit suicide. A person who is a rankholder in engineering entrance, how can his mind be weak? It can be seen from Sushant's posts that he is clearly begging people to watch his films saying he doesn't have a godfather and will be thrown out of the industry," the actress says in Hindi in her video.

Kangana in her video bashed journalists for writing blind items on celebrities without taking names. She also questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a "suicide or a planned murder".