Nobody says it as Rangoli Chandel does. With that established, Rangoli gets on Twitter every day to give blogs and micro-blogging sites a run for their money. As Kangana's sister, manager and social media bodyguard, Rangoli went on a spree about who is cute and not.

When Rangoli addressed why her sister Kangana Ranaut can't be as cute as audiences want her to be, Ananya Panday just happened to be collateral damage. Once more the controversial netizen has made the day.

Rangoli Chandel knocks out Ananya Panday with a single comment

If Twitter is a world of its own, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is thriving. Often starting from Point A and ending up at Point D or E skipping the rest, today was just another day for Rangoli's Twitter commentary. Kangana's sister began with a post she came across about Rahul Gandhi slamming his politics. In her typical fashion, Rangoli went on to add her two cents on the matter, "Really, is it his fault? Can a cute Pomeranian dog be utilized as a deadly mountain shepherd dog to protect the sheep or fight deadly wild animals? Can cutie patootie nepo kids be Kangana? Why the wrong expectations in the wrong places?"

Really @priyagupta999 is it his fault? Can a cute Pomeranian dog be utilised as deadly mountain shepherd dogs to protect the sheep or fight deadly wild animals? Can cutie patootie nepo kids be Kangana ? Why wrong expectations in wrong places ? https://t.co/tMo2p8bAbX — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 10, 2020

However, keeping up to everyone's expectations of Rangoli, she didn't stop there and gave us insider information about a star kid's life, "Look at their lives, their conditioning, and training, there are 100 people to help them even if they stumble or feel sad, look at outsiders hungry and desperate, every step is a test Do or Die, can Alia or Ananya be as fierce and intelligent as Kangana? Can Kangana be as cute as them?"

Look at their lives,there conditioning n training there r 100 people to help them even if they stumble or feel sad, look at outsiders hungry and desperate, every step is a test Do or Die, can Alia or Ananya be as fierce and intelligent as Kangana? Can Kangana be as cute as them? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 10, 2020

Where most would have stopped to let everyone digest the mic drop, Rangoli proceeded to extrapolate adding a moral lesson as well, "Why do we always want Kangana to be cute and timid and Ananya to be smart and intelligent... The problem is with us we need to accept people for who they are and forget contemporary politics even in future Modi will never happen again, he is a phenomenon, his journey is superhuman..."

Why we always want Kangana to be cute and timid and Ananya to be smart and intelligent.... problem is with us we need to accept people for who they are and forget contemporary politics even in future Modi will never happen again, he is a phenomena, his journey is superhuman ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 10, 2020

She concluded the well-rounded essay by stating her thesis, "Is it fair to push 10-year old into a fighting ring to fight with the deadliest warrior of all time? 10 year old might be a good fighter but is it fair? See the journeys!!! Rahul mama's cutie and Modi Ji from a chaiwala to the most powerful man on this globe, no comparison." Hence proved.

Is it fair to push 10 year old in to a fighting ring to fight with deadliest warrior of all time? 10 year old might be good fighter but is it fair ? See the journies!!! Rahul mama’s cutie and Modi ji from a chaiwala to most powerful man on this globe, no comparison? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 10, 2020

Rangoli tried to dissipate the tension and give us all a break, with her next tweet telling us that we should focus on Holi.