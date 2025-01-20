Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's feud is known to all. It is one of those iconic Bollywood fights that B-town followers will never get past. The two were close at one point in time but when the fight erupted between them there was no looking back from it, it just kept getting more and more complicated. Years have gone by, but many a time, Kangana takes a dig at Hrithik, but in subtle ways. While interacting with Kapil Sharma, she had said that most men who are fathering two children tend to be flirty. However, this time around, in a rather fun way, she has expressed her disdain for the actor.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, the interviewer happened to ask Kangana about who her favourite co-star is, to which she replied R. Madhavan. Mishra then went on to say that Madhavan's '3 Idiots' changed his life and added that boys should make sure to watch two films in their life—'3 Idiots' when they do not have money and Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' once they start making money. It was right after that the interviewer mentioned Hrithik Roshan's performance in the film and praised him for the same, Kangana reacted.

She laughed and said, "Bohot bitchy ho yaar. Bohot zyada, hadd se zyada... Isko mat edit karna...Koi beat nahi chodte tum. (You are extremely bitchy, too much! You cannot edit this part out, you never leave a chance.)"

When the video clip went viral on Reddit, netizens on the site seemed appreciative of Kangana for reacting in a good way. A comment read, "She knows it's fun banter & she herself said edit mt Krna ! Chill" while another wrote, "Hahaha this seems like a fun interview."

The Kangana-Hrithik controversy started when, in an interview, the actress mentioned her 'silly exes' and even though Hrithik was not named, he sent her a legal notice asking her to retract her statement. The two stars exchanged a series of legal notices in 2016 and stirred up a huge controversy. However, there was never a conclusion to this, but in the process, what came to light was that Hrithik and Kangana were allegedly dating while filming 'Krrish 3,' and had eventually split as well.