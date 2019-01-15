As Kangana Ranaut gets busy promoting her latest flick Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actress once again attacked the Roshans, Johar and Pancholi. In an interview with DNA, when asked if she is a lone wolf, Kangana revealed quite a few details.

She said: "I don't feel lonely, because honestly, people may not be there with me physically, but I get a lot of support from various quarters. I've stood up for so many things. But I've never had a situation where I had egg on my face publicly. Like I said, it may not necessarily be from our industry, but I do get support from individuals across different walks of life. God knows where that comes from and how much people really resonate and identify with me."

"For example, when the whole nepotism thing happened, Karan Johar went on record and apologised to me. There are a whole lot of instances of such a nature. When I began shooting for Manikarnika, I switched off from everything. I never bothered about it, but there were these never-ending open letters. Even in the past, when I faced uneasy accusations from one quarter and I was sent a notice, there was such an outrage. But though I was not relevantly a big star and I was having this conflict with a co-actor, I did find people supporting me," Kangana added.

She then went on to attack Rakesh Roshan and said: "However, at times I did feel cornered, especially after Simran's failure. Scriptwriter Apurva Asrani, filmmakers Ketan Mehta, Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan and some others singled me out for criticism. The industry was having these intense meetings to make sure I was put in my place. Probably that was the only phase when I felt suffocated. It makes me feel suffocated even now when I think about it. Ketan went to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Aditya Pancholi filed a case and Rakesh Roshan continued to say he would 'reveal' something. However, all of this didn't go anywhere.

The EOW withdrew the case. Nothing came out of that propaganda, they did. As for nepotism, Karan had to apologise. But at that time, I felt I couldn't take it anymore because there were six-seven things happening simultaneously and I was the lone target."

Kangana portrays Rani Laxmibai's role in the film. She has also directed the film which is slated to release on January 25, 2019.