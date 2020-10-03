Kangana Ranaut has remained firm on her belief in Sushant Singh Rajput case as she calls his death a murder. Her reaction comes after the reports of the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi downplayed the murder angle.

"Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS," the actress tweeted.

In her other post, Kangana raises a few questions over his demise and posts, "With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?," Kangana wrote in a separate tweet."With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

Kangana, then, goes on to mention about his fallout with Yash Raj Films and alleges conspiracy behind his films getting shelved. She posted, "He wrote in many his social media posts that he is being thrown out of film industry, spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films. His family went to cops because he feared people in his life, abetment of suicide is a murder, legally and morally it's a bonafide murder,"

"He spoke openly about his fall out with Yashraj films, it's a known fact that he was banned by many big production houses, many of his films were dumped which looked like an evident conspiracy. He begged people on social media and told them he is being thrown out of film industry," Kangana added.

The actress concludes, "His family complained to cops about the threat to his life way before he died, he wanted to live but quit films, he wanted to settle in Coorg but who blackmailed him? Who cornered him in a way that dying was easier than living? Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder,"

The forensic department of the AIIMS in its report to the CBI has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder, sources said on Saturday.