On November 11, Love to the End co-stars Kang Eun Tak and Lee Young Ah's agencies had confirmed that the lead actors have taken their on-screen romance to real life.

According to TCO agency that handles Lee Young Ah, "To our knowledge, they have been dating for about a month". Kang Eun Tak's agency Dodeum Entertainment reiterated, "As they appear in the drama as a married couple, they have just started to date with good feelings for each other".

The two actors are currently starring in KBS2's "Love to the Ends" as the lead pair Han Ka Young (Lee Young Ah) and Yoon Jung Han (Kang Eun Tak) who have a complicated romantic history. The two appear as a divorced couple in the drama and fans are amused that the couple has developed feelings in real life. The drama's last episode is slated to be aired on November 12.

Lee Young Ah made her debut in 2003 in a sitcom titled "Nonstop 4". The actress has starred in many hit dramas like KBS "Break, Love and Dreams" in 2010 and received much love from the public for her innocent looks. The actress has also starred in "Iljimae", "Baker King, Kim Tak Goo" and "Vampire Prosecutor". Lee Young Ah has also starred in movies like "Notebook from My Mother", "Snow is on the Sea", "Natural Burials", "A Ghost Story" and "Two Faces of My Girlfriend".

Kang Eun Tak started as a fashion model and gained recognition as an actor with his role in MBC drama "Jumong" in 2016. He is also known his roles in "East of Eden" and "Love is Drop by Drop". Kang Eun Tak has also starred in movies like "Sunshine" and "Secretly Greatlyu". He has won the Best New Actor in Drama for "Apgujeong Midnight Sun" in 2015.