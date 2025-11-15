Kamini Kaushal cremation: Pet dogs bid emotional farewell; son in tears during last rites in Mumbai [Unseen photos]

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal passed away at the age of 98 on Friday, November 14, 2025, due to age-related health complications.

A family friend shared that the Kaushal family "is extremely low-profile and needs privacy" during this difficult time.

Her funeral took place in Mumbai on Saturday morning, attended only by close friends and family members. Sadly, no major Bollywood celebrities were present for her last rites.

Kamini Kaushal's pet dogs were also present at the cremation. In the videos shared on social media pages, Kamini's son broke down while speaking about his mother's love for animals.

Soon after news of her demise surfaced, a rare black and white photograph of Kamini Kaushal with Dharmendra began circulating widely on social media. Dharmendra had originally shared the picture on Instagram a few years ago.

For the unversed, the two collaborated on the 1965 film Shaheed, and Dharmendra had once posted a nostalgic image from their very first meeting. The photograph showed a young, smiling Dharmendra standing beside Kamini, both beaming at the camera.

Sharing the memory, Dharmendra had written, "Pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal Ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir... Donon ke chihron par massart ... ikk pyaar bhari introduction (My first meeting with the heroine of my first film, Shaheed, Kamini Kaushal. There is happiness on both our faces, it was an introduction full of love)...."

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Kaushal in the 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha, shared a nostalgic picture of the actress from her younger days, accompanied by a red heart, rainbow, and folded hands emojis.

Shahid Kapoor, Kaushal's co-star in the blockbuster Kabir Singh, posted a collage featuring the actress in her youth and later years, captioning it: "Rest In Light, Ma'am."

Kiara Advani, who also appeared alongside Kaushal in Kabir Singh, shared her admiration on social media. Posting a photograph of the veteran actress at work, she wrote: "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji."

Gulshan Devaiah also shared a post on his Instagram stories with a folded hands emoji.

Deeply saddened on the passing away of one of the finest actresses, learned, classic beauty, legendary#KaminiKaushal. An era has gone with her . She leaves behind a legacy of beautiful, remarkable body of work & performances that will remain with us forever. Prayers & strenght… — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 15, 2025

Anupam Kher also took to his Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor.

Who is Kamini Kaushal?

Born in Lahore as the youngest of five siblings, Kamini Kaushal carved an extraordinary path in Indian cinema. Her career, spanning several decades and more than 90 films, began with the landmark film Neecha Nagar, which won the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival. She went on to deliver unforgettable performances in classics such as Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Aarzoo, and Biraj Bahu. Her expansive filmography also included acclaimed works like Do Bhai, Ziddi, Paras, Namoona, Jhanjar, Aabroo, Bade Sarkar, Jailor, Night Club, and Godaan.

Kamini Kaushal also made an impression on the small screen, notably through the Doordarshan series Chand Sitare. Throughout her journey, she worked alongside some of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Ashok Kumar. Her on-screen chemistry with Dilip Kumar in films such as Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed, Shabnam, and Aarzoo garnered immense affection from audiences.

Even in her later years, her connection with cinema remained strong. She appeared in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She was also seen in Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons, Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood. Her legacy continues to shine brightly in the history of Indian cinema.