Kameela Nasser, wife of veteran actor Nassar, will contest her first election from Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam ticket. She has been named as the party candidate for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency.

She will be taking on two-time MP Dayanidhi Maran from the DMK. The ruling AIADMK is not fielding any candidate, but will support its alliance partner Sam Paul from the PMK.

Kameela Nasser is the executive committee member of Makkal Needhi Maiam and she is a close aide of party founder, Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has announced the candidates for 21 constituencies who will contest from his party ticket in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election which will be held on 18 April in Tamil Nadu.

Here is the complete list of candidates who will contest from the MNM party.