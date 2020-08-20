US Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday becoming first black woman and first Indian-American to be nominated for US Vice President.

During her speech, she implored the country to elect Joe Biden in November and accused President Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods during a pandemic.

Apart from that, she said something that addressed and surprised the Indian-American voters especially Tamilians. Harris was heard using the word Chithi which translates to the word 'Aunt' in Tamil.

"Family is my husband Doug. Family is our beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who as you just heard, call me Momala. Family is my sister. Family is my best friend, my nieces and my godchildren. Family is my uncles, my aunts and my chithis," Harris said.

Following the usage of word Chithi, Google searches for "Chithi" spiked after Harris' shoutout to her aunts.

OMG! did Kamala Harris just say 'Chithi': Netizens left surprised

As the speech took the social media by storm, people couldn't contain their excitement as this is the first time Tamil was spoken during a Democratic nomination speech.

Harris' niece, Meena Harris, took to Twitter to hail her Chithi. Chef and TV host Padma Lakshmi tweeted, "I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said "chithis" which means auntie. My heart is so full right now."

This is not the first time, Harris has acknowledged her Indian roots. Previously, she also posted a tweet about her mother, who hailed from Chennai in India.

"My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives. She taught us to put family first—the family you're ​born​ ​into​ and the family you ​choose​—but to also see a world beyond ourselves," she said.

Harris is half-Tamilian on her mother's side, and has fond memories of India, especially with her grandfather.