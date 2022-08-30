Actor and controversial film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, better known as Kamal R Khan or KRK, has been taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Tuesday evening, August 30, after he complained of having chest pain within hours after his arrest.

On Tuesday morning, KRK was arrested at Mumbai airport after he returned from Dubai. The police stated that the actor was arrested in a case against his controversial social media posts in 2020. Though his lawyer has claimed that his tweets were against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer over the film "Laxmi Bomb", the police have not officially confirmed any such claim.

'Inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life'

According to reports, the case was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020. Kanal had allegedly said that KRK's tweets on the late actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred".

"He came into Bollywood with a movie named 'Deshdrohi' and is really acting like one. Even when the world is going through a pandemic, I can't understand his inhumane behaviour and spreading hatred in all spheres of life," he said.

"After Irrfan Khan, who is India's pride, passed away, he was making poor claims and statements on him. He was also talking rubbish about senior actor late Rishi Kapoor also," Kanal added in the complaint.

He had also said that KRK was not in the country and requested PM Modi to file a case against him. The complainant further said, "This person is surely not in our country. I would like to urge our prime minister to kindly register a case against him under sections:- 505, 504, 501, 188, 117, 121 and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thereby setting an example for everyone to follow."

14-day judicial custody for KRK

After his arrest, KRK was produced before a magistrate's court in Borivali and the police had asked for his custody for four days for investigation. However, the court rejected the request and sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

The First Information Report in the case had been registered against Khan in 2020 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said. The police also added that a lookout circular too had also been issued against him.

Recently, KRK hit the headlines after he claimed that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was the reason behind her husband Virat Kohli's "depression". Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote that she must have "put in his head" that he's depressed because he's the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health. However, he deleted the tweet after receiving a huge backlash on social media.