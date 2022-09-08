Self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, was granted bail on Tuesday, September 6, by a Mumbai court in a 2021 molestation case filed at the Versova police station. However, he will still remain in jail as he is undergoing 14-day judicial custody for his defamatory tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in 2020.

KRK was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court.

Molestation case against KRK

In June 2021, a molestation case was filed against the film critic at the Versova police station under section 354A (Sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC after receiving a complaint from an actress. The 27-year-old actress alleged that KRK called her to his Versova bungalow on the pretext of offering her a film and claimed that he tried to touch her inappropriately.

According to PTI report, on Sunday, September 4, the Versova police took KRK's custody in the molestation case and he was produced before the Bandra court. In his bail plea, Khan's lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jai Yadav argued that the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. The advocates claimed that the FIR was filed 18 months after the alleged incident took place and the charges against their client under IPC are bailable. Following this argument, the court accepted the bail plea.

KRK targeted Bollywood personalities

Coming to the case of defamatory tweets, the police said the tweets that were posted by KRK in 2020 were communal and he had targeted Bollywood personalities. KRK has been booked in under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and other provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

After KRK's arrest in late August, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was seen coming in support of him and he said that KRK was a victim of conspiracy. The veteran actor also appreciated KRK for speaking without fear.