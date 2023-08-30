The much-awaited Jawan audio launch is currently taking place in Chennai live. The event is nothing short of a galore with glitz, glamour and of course Shah Rukh Khan. The entire cast list of Jawan is attending the grand event except Nayantara who has gone to Kerala for Onam celebrations. Director Atlee, antagonist Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and music director Anirudh took to the centerstage to share their experience of working with SRK.

But the grand surprise was Kamal Hassan's special appearance through live video to wish the team all the very best. In his appearance, he said, "The relationship I share with SRK is similar to that of what Saket Ram and Amjad had in Hey Ram. I believe he thinks the same way. They have brought together many talents from across the country for this film. I have admired Atlee for his confidence, and I wish the best for Jawan."

Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/1VjoX2xhNE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the news of Thalapathy Vijay's cameo has created quite a stir. Indeed, Jawan's action choreographer has revealed that a high-octane action scene featuring Vijay and SRK will be a visual treat for fans. There has been a buzz that Thalapathy Vijay might make a surprise appearance at today's event, however, nothing is official.

The film's plot revolves around an ex-army officer who sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused suffering in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission form the plot? Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.