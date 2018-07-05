Anbumani Ramadoss, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president, said Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's political knowledge was at kindergarten level.

The PMK leader has said that Kamal Haasan's understanding of politics was at LKG level, while Rajinikanth's knowledge is even below that. The two film stars do not realise that politics is all about serving the society for the people's cause and not shooting spots, he added.

"How will they know about people's problems," Indiaglitz quotes him as saying.

Recently, Anbumani Ramadoss slammed Thalapathy Vijay for allegedly promoting smoking in the first look poster of his upcoming movie Sarkar.

"You'll look more stylish without that cigarette. #SmokingKills #SmokingCausesCancer. [sic]"Anbumani Ramadoss tweeted. He further added, "Shame on Actor Vijay for promoting Smoking in this first look of his next movie. #ActResponsibly #DoNotPromoteSmoking. [sic]"

For Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, their political aspirations took birth after the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

While Kamal Haasan has floated Makkal Needhi Maiam, Rajinikanth has launched an app called Rajini Makkal Mandram to unite his fans but he is yet to announce his party name.

Both the stars are likely to contest in the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections, to be held in 2021.

Leading political parties and several popular names from Kollywood have attacked both the actors after they expressed their desire to enter politics.