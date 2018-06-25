After releasing the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal Haasan is all set to launch the first song from his upcoming movie and the track will be reportedly launched on Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

The actor himself announced the news of the single release on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 2. The clip will be made available on YouTube.

It has to be seen whether the entire team will be present at the launch or Kamal alone will unveil it in the Bigg Boss Tamil platform.

This is not the first time Kamal Haasan has used the Bigg Boss Tamil stage to promote his movie. Last season, his much-hyped Indian 2 was formally announced on the show which was attended by director Shankar and producer Dil Raju, who, later, backed out of the project.

Ghibran has composed the music for the movie, which is the sequel to Vishwaroopam. It has to be noted that the songs from the first instalment had struck the chord with the viewers.

The first instalment had run into trouble with the late J Jayalalithaa's government, which had banned the movie for a few weeks before the court intervened to lift the ban. A few fringe groups had protested against the film stating the movie to be depicting their community in a bad light.

The state government cited that the release of the movie could create law and order issues in the state while banning the film. Ironically, Vishwaroopam was released without any issue across the world.

The sequel was delayed over financial issues.