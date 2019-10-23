Kamal Haasan's look of a character from his upcoming movie Indian 2 has been leaked online. A few photos of the Ulaganayagan in Shankar's mega-budget flick have hit the internet through backdoors.

The pictures of Kamal's Senapathy character are now spreading like wildfire on social media sites. As per the reports, the snaps are taken from the shooting spot in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

In the pics, Kamal Haasan, in an aged man's look of Senapathy, is wearing a Nehru jacket with a white shawl around his neck. He is sporting grey hairs even as he is apparently getting ready for shooting a sequence.

However, Kamal Haasan's look was revealed even before the commencement of the shooting with the release of the film's first look posters.

Going by the reports, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 unit is busy canning an expensive action sequence under the guidance of Peter Heins in Bhopal. It is a massive sequence on which the makers are spending over Rs 40 crore and over 2000 junior artistes are participating in it.

After wrapping up the first schedule in February, the shooting was stalled over the issues between the members in the production house. It was kick-started in September. The team has, so far, completed a few schedules of shooting in Chennai, Rajahmundry and Sriperumbudur.

Lyca Productions-funded flick has Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth doing important characters. Kajal Aggarwal is pairing up with Kamal Haasan in the Shankar's sequel to his blockbuster film, Indian.