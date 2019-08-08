From shelving the film over budget reasons to reviving the project by reducing the investment, there have been lots of speculations about the fate of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

According to recent reports, the Shankar-directorial has not been dropped by the makers. The news comes at a time when the fans were starting to lose hope on the film which was announced earlier this year.

The latest rumours suggest that the budget was never an issue and has now been increased by Rs 50 crore!

Well, the movie was initially planned by Shankar and Lyca Productions with an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore. The film reportedly has a lot of VFX work and the makers have decided to not compromise on the quality while reposing faith on Shankar to deliver a quality product after Rajinikanth's 2.0.

The estimated budget for Indian 2 is now said to be Rs 200 crore. The think tank from the film is willing to make the project on a large scale and in major India languages. It means the movie is expected to be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

The makers have roped in Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh to play important roles in Indian 2. But it is not clear whether Kajal Aggarwal, who had signed the project to play the female lead, is still part of the film. She had reportedly walked out of it due to delay in the commencement of the flick.

The next schedule of shooting will begin on 12 August and Siddharth, along with Rakul Preet Singh, is taking part in it. Kamal Haasan will join them in September.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vidyut Jamwal and others are the supporting cast. The film has Anirudh's music, R Rathnavelu's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.