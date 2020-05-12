Kamal Haasan's movie has been facing a lot of issues. Last week, there were rumours of the movie being shelved as the Lyca Productions was facing financial crunch. Contrary to this speculation, now, another report has surfaced saying that the Shankar's creation will be made in two parts.

Indian 2 Gets a Shock

As per the buzz, the team has started the partial post-production works and the makers were in a kind of a shock when they realised the length of the footage shot, so far. It already runs close to five hours.

The team is yet to shoot a significant portion. Hence, the makers are contemplating on releasing the movie in two parts. Earlier, it was revealed that the film will be out for Pongal 2021. With the movie facing a lot of delays, it is not sure whether the multilingual project would arrive on the scheduled date.

Delays

After wrapping up the first schedule in February 2019, the shooting was stalled over the issues between the members in the production house. It was kick-started in September. The team has, so far, completed a few schedules of shooting in Bhopal, Chennai, Rajahmundry and Sriperumbudur.

However, the accident occurred on the sets of Kamal Haasan-starrer due when crane crashed on the ground at the EVP Film City in February 2020 followed by the nation-wide lockdown have delayed the shooting, further.

The movie has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead. Lyca Productions-funded flick has Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth doing important characters.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vidyut Jamwal and others are the supporting cast. The film has Anirudh's music, R Rathnavelu's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.