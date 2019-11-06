Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 65th birthday on Thursday, 7 November. The actor is having an eventful day with the multifaceted actor engaging in various activities.

On the occasion of his father, freedom fighter and lawyer, D Srinivasan's death anniversary, Kamal Haasan will unveil the statue of his father in his hometown, Paramakudi which will be attended by his family members and friends between 10.30 am and 11.00 am.

The event will also be attended by Makkal Needhi Maiam's party officials and dignitaries, in the presence of his beloved party members, fans, and media.

On 8th November

Kamal Haasan will unveil the statue of his mentor, writer and legendary filmmaker K Balachander at the new office premises of Raajkamal Films International by 9.30 am. The event will be attended by K Balachander's family and key members of the film industry and media.

Special screening of Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan has organized the special screening of his Hey Ram at Sathyam Cinemas at 3.30 pm, on 8 November. It is followed by an interaction with him in presence of industry stalwarts and media.

This event is to commemorate 150 years of Gandhi and a personal note from Kamal Haasan will he shared at the venue with the special invitees.

Ungal Naan, Musical Evening

On 9 November, a grand musical tribute by maestro Ilaiyaraaja comprising of singers like SPB and Kamal Haasan, where the musical legend himself opens the evening. The event celebrates 60 glorious years of his journey in film industry.

The event will have the illustrious and gracious presence of super Rajinikanth who shares a 44-year old friendship with Kamal Haasan. It will be a star studded gathering of superstars from Indian cinema, with powerhouse performances and illustrious, poignant and noteworthy moments and memories shared on stage.

The event will be telecast on Star Vijay, the broadcast partners for this historic event.