The sequel to Shankar's blockbuster Indian has taken off on Friday, 18 January. The makers of the movie have announced the commencement of the shooting by releasing the first look posters of Kamal Haasan from the mega-budget movie.

With the first look making the fans to revisit the memories of the first instalment, here is an interesting story about the movie. Well, Shankar's choice to play the role of Senapathi, a vigilante, in Indian was not Kamal Haasan!

It might be surprising to know that it is Rajinikanth. Yes, Shankar had written the story keeping the Tamil superstar in mind and titled the story, 'Periya Manushan.' Indeed, the superstar was impressed by the storyline, but he could not take up the flick due to his other commitments.

The movie was supposed to begin soon after Shankar's Kadhalan and the director was not keen to delay the project. So, he started looking out for other options. He preferred Telugu actor Doctor Rajasekhar to play the role of Senapathi, while he considered Nagarjuna or Venkatesh for his son's character.

His next choices were Sathyaraj and Karthik for the father and son's roles. But things did not fall in place and finally Kamal Haasan came on board. Interestingly, the script went for changes and the Ulaganayagan himself was cast in the roles of father and son in Indian.

Indian was produced by AM Rathnam and it was dubbed in Telugu as Bharateeyudu and Hindi as Hindustani. All three versions were received well by the audience. Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar were the female leads.

It was about an old man Senapathi turning vigilante to uproot the corruption. He kills the corrupt men one after the other and his son faces his wrath in the end.