Kamal Haasan has just announced that his much-awaited Vikram will hit the screens on on June 3. Sharing the YouTube link to behind the screens making video he wrote, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3 (sic)." The video shares a glimpse of some high-octane action sequence from the film.

நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has an ensemble starcast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast. Produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raajkamal Films banner, the crew wrapped up the shoot on March 1. The technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

All About Vikram

Well, apart from the name, the film has nothing to do with the old Kamal-starrer Vikram.

One of the much-awaited films of 2022, Vikram is quipped to be an political thriller.

There arereports that all the three actors will have equal importance in the film with separate theme tracks.

There are rumours, Kamal is expected to don two avatars—an elderly look and as an young cop.

Remember Vikram Veda, yes Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly play the antagonist.

The teaser has already crossed 20 million views on Youtube and is going strong.

Director Lokesh has plans to convert the film into a franchise and has plans to announce a sequel at the end card.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for an April release, however due to multiple big budget films slated for release, the makers decided to push it to June.

The Indian actor exited his television reality show 'Big Boss Ultimate' owing scheduling conflicts with the film.