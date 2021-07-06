Kamal Haasan has given plenty of memorable movies to cherish and Hey Ram is one among them. The film had many firsts to its credit, but one of the major highlights remains Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with King Khan even though he was not doing a lead role.

Two decades later, people continue to debate about Hey Ram. The subject is quite relevant even today. Well, the reason why this film is now being discussed is an old clip of Kamal Haasan talking about King Khan doing the movie for free.

What did Kamal say in Viral Clip?

In the clip, Kamal Haasan tells, "Nobody will believe, they will think it is a story and it not going to happen in future. They say Shah Rukh is a businessman, or commercial-minded, as am I. But the fact is he knew the budget of Hey Ram, he wanted to be part of it.

Hamesha interview me bolte hey, we want to be part of the film. and I just want to touch Kamal that is enough. People will say dialogue baazi hey. They say these things to please each other, but actually, he did it. When the budget ran over he did not even ask for remuneration. [sic]"

Kamal Haasan, then, reveals that Shah Rukh Khan took a wristwatch as a remuneration. He is also happy that King Khan had later acquired the rights of the movie.

Kamal's Dream Project

Hey Ram was Kamal Haasan's dream project about India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. It was a controversial film that had rubbed a few political parties the wrong way upon its release.

The film features some of the big names in the Indian cinema: Jnanapith laureate Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, Hema Malini, Om Puri, and Sowcar Janaki among many others.

The film has Ilaiyaraaja's music, Renu Saluja's editing, and Tirru's cinematography.