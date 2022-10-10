Kamal Haasan is back again to host the sixth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil. Fans are already super excited to see Kamal back on the TV screen again expecting a lot of wit, interesting stories and book suggestions. Interestingly, actor Silambarasan replaced the Vikram actor last season. There are a few changes to the biog boss house this season--the swimming pool is back, a common sleeping area for both men and women and a giant parrot cage instead of underground jail for punishment. A grand launch was aired yesterday night with Kamal Haasan entering the show asking, "Vettaiku ready-ah? (Are you ready for the hunt?)" And the song in the background is "Nayagan Meendum Varaan!" made fans go crazy. So who are the 20 contestants? Let's take a look.

1. GP Muthu - Tiktoker from Tuticorin who is known for his funny videos and slang.

2. Asal Kolaar - Tamil rapper and independent musician.

3. Shivin Ganesh - Transgender model.

4. Mohammed Azeem - TV actor.

5. Robert Master - Choreographer.

6. Aysha - TV actress.

7. Sheriina - Model.

8. Manikandan - TV actor.

9. Rachitha Mahalakshmi - TV actress.

10. Ram Ramasamy - Cricketer and model.

11. Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam - Srilankan rapper and musician.

12. Janany - Srilankan anchor and news reader.

13. Shanti - Dancer and actor.

14. Vikraman - Journalist and activist.

15. Amudhavanan - TV comedy artist.

16. Maheswari Chanakyan - Actress

17. Kathirravan - Video Jockey.

18. Queency Stanley - Model and actress

19. Nivaa - Singapore-based model.

20. Dhanalakshmi - Instagrammer from Erode.

After gracefully introducing all the contestants, Kamal also took a sly dig at the recent Chola controversy. "I don't know how useful it will be to study at WhatsApp university. To know about our history, we should read books by good historians. We should also make sure mythology doesn't mix with our history like other countries," he said. And he bids goodbye!