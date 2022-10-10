Kamal Haasan is back again to host the sixth edition of Bigg Boss Tamil. Fans are already super excited to see Kamal back on the TV screen again expecting a lot of wit, interesting stories and book suggestions. Interestingly, actor Silambarasan replaced the Vikram actor last season. There are a few changes to the biog boss house this season--the swimming pool is back, a common sleeping area for both men and women and a giant parrot cage instead of underground jail for punishment. A grand launch was aired yesterday night with Kamal Haasan entering the show asking, "Vettaiku ready-ah? (Are you ready for the hunt?)" And the song in the background is "Nayagan Meendum Varaan!" made fans go crazy. So who are the 20 contestants? Let's take a look.
1. GP Muthu - Tiktoker from Tuticorin who is known for his funny videos and slang.
2. Asal Kolaar - Tamil rapper and independent musician.
3. Shivin Ganesh - Transgender model.
4. Mohammed Azeem - TV actor.
5. Robert Master - Choreographer.
#Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #BiggBossTamil6 #GrandLaunch - இப்போது ஒளிபரப்பாகிறது நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. #TuneInNow #BiggBossTamil #KamalHassan @preethiIndia @NipponIndia pic.twitter.com/F9eqNr3UKA— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) October 9, 2022
6. Aysha - TV actress.
7. Sheriina - Model.
8. Manikandan - TV actor.
9. Rachitha Mahalakshmi - TV actress.
10. Ram Ramasamy - Cricketer and model.
இன்னும் கொஞ்சம் நேரம் தான் இருக்கு.. ? #BiggBossTamil6 #GrandLaunch - இன்று மாலை 6 மணிக்கு நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. @ikamalhaasan #BiggBossTamil @preethiIndia @NipponIndia pic.twitter.com/xpBq1GGPTO— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) October 9, 2022
11. Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam - Srilankan rapper and musician.
12. Janany - Srilankan anchor and news reader.
13. Shanti - Dancer and actor.
14. Vikraman - Journalist and activist.
15. Amudhavanan - TV comedy artist.
#Day1 #Promo1 of #BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6 - இன்று இரவு 9:30 மணிக்கு நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. #BBTamilSeason6 #BiggBoss #பிக்பாஸ் #VijayTelevision @preethiIndia @NipponIndia pic.twitter.com/bZP1IfMU6w— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) October 10, 2022
16. Maheswari Chanakyan - Actress
17. Kathirravan - Video Jockey.
18. Queency Stanley - Model and actress
19. Nivaa - Singapore-based model.
20. Dhanalakshmi - Instagrammer from Erode.
After gracefully introducing all the contestants, Kamal also took a sly dig at the recent Chola controversy. "I don't know how useful it will be to study at WhatsApp university. To know about our history, we should read books by good historians. We should also make sure mythology doesn't mix with our history like other countries," he said. And he bids goodbye!