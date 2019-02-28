Kamal Haasan, actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has spoken to Air Marshal (retired) S Varthaman, father of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who has been captured by the Pakistan army. The Tamil star has him that his son would return safe home soon.

"I don't know what words of support I can utter, to someone like you who has such fortitude. The entire country stands with you in this dire circumstance. The work your son has done for our country is noble," a press release from Makkal Needhi Maiam quotes Kamal Haasan as telling to Abhinandan's father.

Kamal Haasan added, "I believe there are officers there who are well versed in war ethics, like you and hence, I am sure that Abhinandan Varthaman will return safely to our homeland and your home. I haven't tweeted about this because, this isn't a matter of debate, this isn't the time for it. This is the time for prudent action. So, I thought it was important to talk to you first, I am thankful that you answered my call,"

Abhinandan Varthaman landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after ejecting from his Mig-21 fighter jet on Wednesday, 27 February. After capturing him, the Government of Pakistan uploaded a 44-second video of the pilot on Twitter.

The tweet read "Wing Commander Indian Air Force Abhinandan in the custody of Pakistani security forces. He was flying one of the aircraft which were shot down by PAF in Pakistani airspace this morning."

India, on its turn, demanded the immediate and safe return of Abhinandan.