Two days after the Tamil Nadu assembly result was announced, MNM President and actor Kamal Haasan, who lost to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South constituency, met CM-designate MK Stalin. This meeting has taken the political observers by surprise as the Ulaganayagan was critical of the DMK and the then ruling AIADMK in the run-up to the election.

Kamal Haasan had congratulated MK Stalin upon his party DMK registered a thumping victory. Now, the actor met MK Stalin and the pictures of their meeting have gone viral on social media. Producer-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is elected to the assembly from Chepauk, is also seen in the photos.

The actor is highly praised for his civility and gesture to greet the leader of his rival party even after losing the election.

Kamal Haasan Lost By a Small Margin

In the recently-held election in Coimbatore South constituency, it was a triangular contest among AIADMK-BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan, MNM's Kamal Haasan, and Congress-DMK's Mayura S Jayakumar. In the end, the saffron party clinched the victory with 1,540 votes.

Kamal Haasan earned 33.26 percent of votes and 34.38 percent of votes. This is the first time that he has contested the election and gave tough competition to the established parties.

Kamal Haasan's Next Films

Meanwhile, the actor has two movies in his kitty. Shankar's anti-corruption film Indian 2 and Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial action thriller Vikram.

While the Indian 2 shooting has been halted for multiple reasons, the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is yet to be completed. Now that the elections are over, the Ulaganayagan is expected to take up Vikram.

Whereas the shooting of Indian 2 is expected to begin after Shankar wraps up the first schedule of his next movie with Ram Charan in September. It has to be seen whether or not Kamal will host Bigg Boss Tamil 5 as he is set to become a full-time neta.