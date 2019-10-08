Kamal Hassan has successfully completed the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 with Mugen Rao emerging victorious in the grand finale, while Sandy ended up at the second place in the grand finale held on Sunday, 6 October. Like the previous two years, the show has been well received by the viewers and the actor's anchoring skills have come under much appreciation.

Well, the latest buzz in the tinesel town is that Kamal Haasan's association with Vijay TV has come to an end and the actor will be replaced by a new host next season. With the actor setting his eyes on politics, he is unlikely to renew the agreement with the channel, say rumour mills.

Some time ago, there were similar speculations about Kamal Haasan bidding goodbye to Bigg Boss Tamil, but sources close to the actor had denied the reports. Now, it looks like the actor has made up his mind.

However, some other reports claim that Kamal Haasan has been signed for five seasons and his contract will end in 2021, but the assembly elections is scheduled to be held in the same year which makes one wonder whether he continues his association with the show or cancels the agreement.

Nonetheless, these are unconfirmed rumours doing rounds and Kamal Haasan is yet to open up on his plans.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is busy with his much-delayed Indian 2. The Shankar-directorial will see the light of the day in mid 2020. He is also reviving his long-delayed movie, Marudhanayagam.