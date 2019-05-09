Kamal Haasan will continue his association with Bigg Boss Tamil as the actor will be hosting the third season of the Tamil reality show. It was earlier said that the Ulaganayagan would not be anchoring it owing to his political commitments, and it now unofficially confirmed that the actor is prepping up for the Vijay TV show.

The latest buzz is that Kamal Haasan shot the promotional videos of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 recently at a specially erected sets and the hunt for the suitable candidates are on. In all likelihood, the Vijay TV show will start its airing in the last week of June or the first week of August.

After the completion of the second season, there were strong rumours of Kamal Haasan being replaced by another anchor as the actor, who has floated his political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam, would not be able to take out time to host the Tamil show due to his political commitments. At different occasions, the actor had revealed he would be doing films as his focus was politics.

In the last few months, rumours had claimed that Suriya and Simbu were in the race to replace Kamal Haasan. Last month, there were wide-spread speculations which claimed that the show was changing hands and the third season would be aired on Colors Tamil and Nayanthara would host the show.

With the Lok Sabha election and bye-election results being announced on 23 May, Kamal Haasan seems to be taking a break from politics and engage himself actively in the reality show. In the end, he has put his competitiors behind to seal the Bigg Boss Tamil deal.

However, the first two seasons had enjoyed good response from the Tamil TV audience. While Arav won the trophy in the inaugural season, Riythvika emerged victorious in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.