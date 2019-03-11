Kamal Haasan has been throwing surprises with his statements ever since announcing his entry into politics with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Be it with his political digs or stands, the Ulaganayagan has successfully kept the political pundits guessing about his next move.

Now, the actor has once again surprised everyone with his latest statement on Rajinikanth. When reporters asked him whether he is going to get the Tamil superstar's support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, "Instead of seeking support from Rajinikanth, I expect Rajinikanth to support me on his own," Behindwoods reports.

When Kamal Haasan had formally announced his political entry, the 64-year-old was seen to be a competitor for Rajinikanth, who recently decided not to contest the upcoming elections. During the process, the Ulaganayagan said that he was unlikely to partner with the 2.0 star as he said, "There is a hue of saffron in Rajini's politics. If that doesn't change, then I don't see an alliance with him."

However, Kamal Haasan took a veiled dig recently at Rajinikanth after he decided to stay out of the general elections. "After oiling one's body and slapping of thighs, one should not back out from the wrestling field saying he would come the next day," the Indian actor had commented.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth has clearly stated that he is not extending his support to anyone and people should elect a stable government.

On the other side, Kamal Haasan does not have the support of any political outfit. Reportedly, his wish to be part of the Congress-DMK alliance fell on deaf ears. MNM is going solo, although online polls indicate that he has good support among netizens.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has granted 'a battery torch' as the symbol of MNM, which is expected to contest in all the 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

The EC announced on Sunday that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.