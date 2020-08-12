Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly the greatest icons of Indian cinema. The actor, who is reverentially known as Ulaganayagan, is completing 61 years in film industry after starting his journey as a child-artist in Kalathur Kannamma at the age of four.

He bagged the President's Gold Medal and there was no looking back for him since then. Haasan has four National Awards, 19 Filmfare Awards, a Padma Shri, a Padma Bhushan, an Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) and a mention in the Limca Book of Records to his credit. He is the only veteran actor in the country with the distinction to have had a 61-year-long career in films. To honour this unprecedented feat and the legend himself, his fans world over are all set to launch into celebrations in myriad ways.

Silver Jubilees in 6 Languages

Renowned as the only actor to have had silver jubilees in 6 languages, the Nayagan actor has one of the largest fan bases across Indian diaspora worldwide and so the celebratory wave for his 61st year at the movies is sure to be quite grand. As part of this celebration, the team that works with him closely has assembled a listicle titled, '61 Facts You Didn't About Kamal Haasan' which will be uploaded on the website for his fans.

This mighty listicle includes all of the fun facts and accolades about the multifaceted legend. Interestingly, a song has been composed by Arul Dev and written by Snehan entitled, Kalaigalin Thalaivan as a humble tribute to him. A mashup of all his hit songs dedicated to his fans will also be out today.

A series of splendid video tributes by 100 fans across the globe have been collated and will also be released. The purpose of this will be sending big love to Kamal Haasan on his 61st cinema anniversary and it shall run with the hashtag: #61TrailBlazingYrsOfKamal. What's more, is that Kamal Haasan's team has also created a biographical video (soon to be published) that chronicles his journey in cinema as a child artist to the colossal inspiration that he is today.

A star is defined by his fans and clearly Haasan's fans are one of the most ardent and loyal. The cinema anniversary is expected to be a spectacle on social media.