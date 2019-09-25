After every successful season, there have been rumours about Kamal Haasan ending his association with Bigg Boss Tamil. The question on his exit is constantly arising because of his political aspirations. Once again, a section of media speculated that the Ulaganayagan will quit the show after the current season.

Now, a report on a website has denied the rumours and stated that Kamal Haasan will be the host of the next season as well. The website mentions a source as confirming about the actor's decision to continue his association with Vijay TV. Thus giving a relief to the fans, who were disappointed after the rumours on his possible exit surfaced online. However, the 64-year old has not opened up on his plans yet.

Kamal Haasan, who is preparing to become a full-time 'neta,' fielded candidates from his Makkal Needhi Maiam during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The actor had expressed his wish to contest in the next assembly elections which is scheduled to be held in 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

Bigg Boss Tamil has been one of the successful shows for Vijay TV. Kamal Haasan's spontaneity, , political digs and matured way of handling the issues between the inmates have won a lot of appreciation.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is busy with the shooting of his next film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It is a mega-budget film made simultaneously in multiple languages. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are part of the flick.