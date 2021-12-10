To dream about something is one thing; to think of making efforts for the same is another thing, but to make sure to go under the grind, make every possible effort, and turn one's dreams into reality is an altogether different thing. People belonging to the latter category know what they seek in life and hence choose to give it their all to ensure they attain the success they aspire. The world of modeling and entertainment is one, which has so far welcomed innumerable such talented beings. Kamal Cheema is an emerging name, who has impressed with her powerful personality and looks, most importantly with her intelligence and a mesmerizing vibe that she carries with her effortlessly.

Who is Kamal Cheema? This young girl is all about her madness, passion, and love for modeling and acting. From a very early age, she wanted to be a part of these industries and prove her mettle to the world. Today, she is living her dreams but does not believe in taking anything for granted and thus has been making sure to challenge herself at every step of the way to propel herself forward in the industry as a true-blue professional.

She has been honored with various awards and accolades in her career, which also includes Shivaji Award 2018, Best Actor Award 2018, International Supermodel Title winner 2019, Perfect Woman Award 2021, and also Best Author Award 2021 for her book "A mother to a child." She is a rising actor who is excited for her upcoming film "Kya Main Galat." Even as a writer and director, she has done various songs, and the most appreciative among them has been Kirsanistan, 2021.

In her career, she has done well as a model by doing several projects like magazine cover pages, print shoots, ramp shows, Punjabi songs, and so much more. As an actor, model, and author, she has been rising to the top and inspiring many other women.