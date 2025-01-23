Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his own house in Bandra last Thursday, this incident not only shocked fans and followers but also sent a wave of shock within the industry. According to several reports, Saif was stabbed by the intruder six times and he had to be rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night in an auto since his car was not ready at that point in time. The actor suffered a few serious injuries and was released from the hospital recently. Kamaal R Khan, who never minces his words shared his views on the incident.

KRK took to his popular X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share his speculative thoughts on the attack. He assumed what could have gone down that night and shared a chronologically thought-out series of events that may have panned out.

He wrote, "1) Saif Ali Khan came back from hospital 100% fit after 48 hours only. 2) Police did not charge attacker with attempt to murder crime. 3) Arrested person face doesn't match with CCTV guy. Even though that CCTV footage is not from Saif's floor. 4) A very weak Attacker stabbed Saif 6 times but Saif was not able break his one hair also."

However, it is the fifth point that has stirred up a huge controversy and many think that the allegation that he has come up with can have serious implications and is certainly not worth joking about. KRK's last points was, "So I do believe that nobody came in Saif's House at that night. Saif and Kareena did fight with each other!"

On the Reddit discourse, a comment read, "The only explanation for Saif walking so normally after being discharged can be that he was on heavy pain killers and did a media pr stunt to show that he is all fit and fine despite suffering from such attacks, somewhere i feel his injuries were not that fatal and doctors were maybe instructed to exaggerate a little.The attack was definitely done by someone known and from the house. The convenience of it is too suspicious to not believe so." While another wrote, "This whole attack and the story behind it is fishy. There is definitely more to it than what meets the eye. Why Kareena didn't accompany Saif to the hospital? Why did Taimur go? How can he walk so normally after such deep wounds and surgeries? There are a lot of questions."

Many were left stunned by how fine Saif looked after having suffered such grave injuries, netizens deliberately questioned how one could walk so well after a spine injury which mostly takes a while to heal.

A Reddit user wrote, "A man who was stabbed in the spinal area where the knife was lodged in was walking fine within a few days??? Sounds too good to be true."

Mumbai police are still investigating the matter and they are yet to draw a conclusion to the story. While arrests have been made not much has come to light yet.