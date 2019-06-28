Cast: Rajasekhar, Adah Sharma, Poojitha Ponnada

Director: Prashanth Varma



Dr Rajasekhar and Adah Sharma starrer Kalki released on Friday to positive reviews. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film is Rajasekhar's second project in his second innings, which he thinks is definitely doing good. The film is worth watching this weekend and here's the review.



Kalki is all about the murder mystery of Shekhar (Sidhhu Jonnalagadda), a Good Samaritan of Kollapur village. But surprisingly, his brother Narsappa (Ashutosh Rana) is the goon of the same village and all the evidence prove that Narsappa killed Shekhar. But there's a lot more that keeps unfolding as Kalki (Rajasekhar), the encounter specialist begins investigating the case. With many twists and turns, layers keep unfolding. To know what and who's behind the murder, and how Kalki solves this case and gets caught off the murder, all you have to do is watch the film on the screen.

Rajasekhar, who has come back to form with PSV Garudavega which released in 2017, has once again proved that he is the Angry Young Man of Tollywood. He is popular for the cop roles he played at the beginning of his career and has once again played a cop and nailed the performance this time. Rahul Ramakrishna is one of the most important roles in the films and he helps in keeping the momentum too. Adah Sharma as Padma, a doctor, has performed well in her role. Poojitha Ponnada, Nassar, Charandeep and others in supporting roles have done their roles really well. Ashutosh Rana as Narsappa was fierce and intense.



Prashanth Varma has executed the story really well and screenplay too makes the story worth a watch. Shravan Bharadwaj has nailed the music and background score. The background score makes the film more interesting and gripping. Definitely, it is worth a watch this weekend.





