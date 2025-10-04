When we woke up this morning, we definitely didn't expect to see this! Pankaj Tripathi has dropped some suave and quirky pictures in his latest avatar. The man known for him humbleness and simplicity; has just broken the internet with his latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the 'Criminal Justice' actor can be seen wearing bright red dhoti style trousers. He has paired it up with a black embroidered shirt.

Not just this, he has also given the look a modern spin with a sherwani styled cape, golden loafers and a flat cap. The quirky look soon went viral and netizens can't stop commenting on it. While many have reacted and asked if its AI, the truth, only the man of the moment can reveal! Pankaj Tripathi asked everyone "how is the vibe?" with his post.

Ranveer reacts

"This is the beginning of something interesting. How's the "vibe"?" Pankaj asked sharing the pictures.

Ranveer Singh was one of the first ones to react. He asked, "Arre!yeh kya, Guruji ?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye? (What is this sir? I have mended my ways and you have gone off track)."

Funny comments on social media

"Sir aap ka ho jaye toh can i borrow that salwar to wear on Diwali," asked a fan.

"Peaky Blinders India sneak peak," another fan commented.

"Kaleen bhaiya wearing his own kaleen," a user took a dig.

"For once I thought what is Bosco Ceaser doing in your feed," a social media user wrote.

"Ranveer Singh taken over Pankaj Tripathi," another social media user commented.

"Relax guys it is AI," read a comment.

"Stay away from Ranveer Singh," another comment read.

"Looking so cool," one more of the comments read.