A complaint has been filed against Tamil actor Vimal and three others for allegedly assaulting a Telugu actor. The incident reportedly took place at a private guest house in Virugambakkam in Chennai.

According to the reports in media, Vimal with his friends and Telugu actor Abhishek were staying in the same place. The Tamil actor and his friends had some misunderstanding leading to a fight at the guest house.

One report claims that the quarrel between Vimal and Abhishek started over a petty issue and a heated verbal exchange lead to the assault.

The Virugambakkam cops are investigating the case and have recovered CCTV footage from the venue of the reported incident. More details about the incident are awaited.

After doing uncredited roles in the movies like Vijay's Ghilli and Kuruvi, Ajith Kumar's Kireedam and many others, Vimal got a flying start to his career in Pandiraj's Pasanga. It was followed by a hit in the form of Kalavani. Since then, he has worked in over 25 movies in Kollywood.

Currently, Vimal is busy with Muthukumaran's Kanni Raasi, which has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing the female lead. He has given his consent to Kalavani 2 and CS Amudhan's Rendavathu Padam.

The actor was recently seen in Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku.