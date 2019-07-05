Nine years after hit movie, Kalavani, director A Sarkunam is an upcoming up with its sequel with more or less the same cast. Vimal and Oviyaa, who has now become a popular name among Kollywood audience all because of her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil show, are starring in the flick.

Saranya Ponvannan, RJ Vigneshkanth, Ilavarasu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and others are part of the supporting cast. The film has SS Kumaran's music, Masani's cinematography and Raja Mohammad's editing.

The first film was a romantic comedy, while the sequel is about local politics. Arikki aka Arivazhagan (Vimal) aspires to become a politician and decides to contest the local body elections. The challenges that he face will be narrated with a lot of humour.

The success of the first instalment has made the fans keep high hopes on Kalavani 2. The trailer and the songs have managed to evoke positive response from the viewers.

Troubles with Release

The movie was hit by financial issues which delayed the film's release. In fact, it is solved only at the last minute. The director and the hero had brought loans separately to complete the film, as he failed to pay the amount on time, the money lenders sought the court's intervention.

Reviews:

The morning shows are yet to commence. Stay tuned to this page to read the audience's response to Kalavani 2. We bring it you as and when it is out online.