When Janhvi Kapoor made an announcement on her Instagram handle that Madhuri Dixit will replace her mother Sridevi in Abhishek Varman's next, everyone went through some mixed reactions — of happiness and sorrow.

Janhvi wrote: "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart ...Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film... [sic]"

Karan Johar March 19 posted a clarification on Twitter dismissing some reports that were going viral. He wrote: "Some clarifications! Yes. We are honoured and humbled to have Madhuri Dixit on board for Abhivarman's next! No the film is not titled Shiddat! Yes the film will commence shoot in mid-April! The film's final cast and credits will be announced soon!"

Dharma Productions made an announcement April 18 that the movie will release in 2019 titled Kalank with Madhuri Dixit as one of the lead actresses. Soon, fans started expressing their love for Sridevi on social media.

Check out some reactions on Twitter:

Sridevi ji Its hard to accpet you are not in the cast — Vinod vijayan (@Vinuv143) April 18, 2018

So Excited to see #kalank , This is Epic Drama make u heartbeat writed by @karanjohar & his Dad Yash Johar ji, released after 15 years, Dialogue & Naration assistant by @ShibaniWrites, In this Film Actress @MadhuriDixit replace the legend Actor #Sridevi ji ..Hope She Act well. ? pic.twitter.com/eRKKBwDzb2 — Muhammad ZayKhanu (@zaykhanu) April 18, 2018

It was to be SHIDDAT with Sridevi. Now it is KALANK with MD. From intensity to disgrace. A curse on this bedeviled film. — Yusuf Nasrullah (@judefan) April 18, 2018

I got interested in Shiddat due to Sridevi's involvement. Now I'm interested in Kalank due to Madhuri's. — Hichki 23rd MARCH (@kowshik4mBD) April 18, 2018

We all look forward to this epic film. Will miss you Sridevi ji, Kalank won't be the same without you.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra shared a beautiful picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on his Instagram handle, and it will surely bring tears in your eyes. Vogue India magazine featured a picture of Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor in their tribute section.

Sridevi's sudden death brought a shockwave in Bollywood. The actress was in Dubai when she breathed her last due to 'accidental drowning' February 24.