Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye released on April 9, with fans excited to see the number that has been choreographed by veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan along with Remo D'Souza. While Tabaah Ho Gaye climbed to No.4 on the trending chart of YouTube, it is clear that fans of Madhuri Dixit are unhappy with Saroj Khan's choreography for Madhuri Dixit.

Some are calling the song a copy of the dance numbers in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies, others are saying the dance moves are just not up to the mark for a legend like Madhuri Dixit. In the past, Saroj Khan has dance-directed Madhuri Dixit in several hits of hers, including the iconic song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab.

After watching the song Tabaah Ho Gaye, we too felt that the choreography was not that great and, more importantly, some of Madhuri's moves seem half-hearted. Sad for a great dancer like her that these shots were hurriedly okayed. Is it Saroj Khan or is it Karan Johar who was in a hurry?

Read some of the negative and positive comments for the Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye that users posted on YouTube.

A user called Darth Panda has got over 355 likes for this comment: "1:12 Seriously? Rock paper scissors move for a legend like Madhuri? Extremely wierd choreography for an extremely talented artist. Edit:You saw the Dark Fantasy Ad and so did I."

Talha Aziz says, "The song is not good , Madhuri ji shows her best but the song is totally mismatched ". A user named SS says, "Madhuri maam and Shreya maam both have done a fantastic job but the choreography and the lyrics of the song are not upto the mark."

H 484 says, "I am soo disappointed!!! I was expecting so much more of madhuri". Shraddha Sawant says, "Watched this video only for Madhuri ji. But disappointed with the choreography...".

Ric Mish comments, "There's something wrong about this song.. was expecting something good.. not Madhuri's fault btw..". A user called Shelby Robertson says, "This choreography, and the song in general, is so forgettable. It's not a song people will keep listening to".

H Jeh has a positive comment: "I don't mind the choreography tbh. I love the step at 1:22 as well as Madhuri's beautiful expressions. Her hand movements resemble wilting flowers...". One Priya Singh simply says, "It would have been better if Madhuri danced on ghar more pardeshia", referring to the Ghar More Pardesiya song from Kalank that has Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit dancing together in well-choreographed moves by Remo D'Souza.

Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye has been composed by Pritam, with the lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The choreography as we told you is by Saroj Khan and Remo D'Souza, and the cinematography is by Binod Pradhan.

Watch Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye right here and judge for yourself!