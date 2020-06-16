Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, an incident unfolded in Kalaburagi. A medical team and an ambulance were pelted with stones by villagers living in Marmanchi Tanda in Kamalapur Taluka, Kalaburagi.

The team of medical officers were trying to escort at least 15 coronavirus people, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, for treatment at a hospital but on the way one of the medical staff got into an argument with the villagers.

The argument escalated to a point that the villagers started pelting stones at the ambulance and a vehicle of the health department.

Case registered against violent offenders: SP Kalaburagi

According to SP Kalaburagi, Lada Martin Marbaniang, IPS, "A medical team along with some police personnel had gone to the Tanda village to bring 15 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 to a hospital for treatment.

He further added, "While going there, the medical team had an argument with the villagers, that became violent as some people started pelting stones at the ambulance and a vehicle of the health department."

"We rushed more security forces to the village. I visited the spot & spoke to a few leaders. Subsequently, we were able to convince them and all of them were brought to the hospital. A case has been registered against violent offenders." A case has been registered against the offenders in Kamalapur police station.

Karnataka's Covid-19 tally crossed the 7,000-mark

As of June 15 evening, cumulatively 7,213 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 88 deaths and 4,135 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Kalaburagi accounted for 48.