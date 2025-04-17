It was a star-studded evening at the Global Spa Awards, with the who's who of Bollywood adding glamour to the event. Celebrities like Kajol, Rakul Preet Singh, Rekha, and Malaika Arora, among others, graced the occasion with their presence.

Several videos from the awards night have gone viral.

For the event, Malaika opted for a one-shoulder floral corset adorned with intricate 3D flower embellishments in shades of pink, yellow, magenta, and red. She paired it with a long, flowy black satin skirt. Kajol looked elegant in a black velvet saree featuring intricate gold embroidery, which she paired with a sleeveless blouse.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Kajol's outfit and criticised her for wearing a velvet saree in the summer. Eagle-eyed users also pointed out that she appeared fairer than Malaika Arora, sparking debates online.

Let's take a look at some of the comments.

A user wrote, " Want to know why the very dusky brown Kajol is now gora. Whitening? Her skin colour was part of her charm."

Another mentioned, "She is looking fairer than Malaika Arora."

Despite the backlash, Kajol's friendship with Malaika Arora won hearts. In a viral clip, the two were seen hugging warmly, engaging in conversation, and posing for the shutterbugs, leaving fans in awe of their camaraderie.

Kajol also shared beautiful pictures from the awards night on her Instagram account.

Work Front

Kajol is set to star in the upcoming mythological horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia. The first look of the film was unveiled recently, showcasing Kajol in a fierce avatar. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in significant roles. Maa is slated for release on June 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently serving as a judge on the dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2. She shares the panel with renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza. The show premiered on March 14, 2025.