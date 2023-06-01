Kajol is a riot on social media. From sharing anecdotes from her past films to taking digs at herself trying to fit into the Gen Z world; the actress is someone everything pretty much relates to. Amid all this, Kajol shared a post about expectation vs reality while going out, and once again netizens were quick to resonate with her dig.

Social media relates

While in one picture, Kajol posed with oomph and glamour in an off-shoulder all black gown. And in the other, we see her dressing up in the same dress with tissues all around her outfit. "Your expression," wrote one user. "This is so relatable," commented another user. "You are hilarious," a social media user wrote. "ROFL," another social media user commented.

Kajol celebrating 25 years of Dushman

Kajol recently shared a post celebrating 25 years of the cult film - Dushman. She revealed that even she was scared of Ashutosh Rana in the film." #25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. @ashutosh_ramnarayan scared the crap out of me on screen and I'm sure out of all of you guys as well," she wrote.

The Salaam Venky actress further wrote, "And a big thanks till today to @poojab1972 and @tanuja__chandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! (Does anyone remember what a postman is?)#WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."