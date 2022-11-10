It was a star-studded screening for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. From Rani Mukerji, Kajol to Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut; celebs marked their presence at the screening hosted by Anupam Kher's acting school. Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa.

Kajol looked smashing as she attended the event in a glammed up look. The Tanhaji actress was seen bonding with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Rani Mukerji also arrived looking every bit of a diva in a gorgeous pink saree. Madhuri Dixit also turned up for the screening looking nothing less than a vision in stunning co-ords. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan arrived at the event in their trademark style.

Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari was also seen getting emotional at the screening. New nani Soni Razdan also attended the screening where everyone congratulated her. Ila Arun, Vikas Khanna, Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, Shakti Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and many other celebs attended the event.

In the absence of Amitabh Bachchan; Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek were present to welcome the guests. A video doing the rounds from the screening showed Jaya Bachchan giving cold response to Kangana's "Hello Jaya ji" comment.

Abhishek Bachchan, however, gave Kangana a warm welcome. Shehnaaz Gill also attended the event in style and even broke down after watching the film.

The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that she just couldn't stop her tears as the film touched her heart. Sooraj Barjatya revealed that it was Danny Denzongpa who took the longest to come onboard. "Danny ji took the maximum time to say yes. First, he said he doesn't do guest appearances. When I insisted on him reading the script, he reverted to say the script is good. Then he was very hesitant in coming to Mumbai because the city's summer doesn't suit him. He was very concerned about the COVID situation as well," Barjatya told The Hindu.