Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that she cannot wait to walk down the aisle. If that surprises you, she really meant she is eager to board a flight again.

The actress took to her verified Instagram Stories on Friday to tease her fans with the quirky remark."I can't wait to walk down the aisle someday...and hear those magical words...This is your pilot speaking," Kajol wrote.

In another story on Instagram, Kajol offered a few words of wisdom about being a woman in the modern era. "That's the great thing about being a woman in the modern era. I am not defined by just one thing. I can be complicated. It's best you assume I am an onion," she wrote.

Kajol enjoys a popularity on social media for her witty remarks, jokes and quirky take on life. On the work front, the actress will be seen making her digital debut with Tribhanga, which marks the directorial debut of actress Renuka Shahane.