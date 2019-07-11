Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to become a global star with her upcoming flick which said to be a crossover film. She is going international with an opportunity to pair up with Jeffrey Gee Chin, who is popular in Hollywood for award-winning short film Lil Tokyo Reporter. This film will be made in three languages - English, Hindi and Telugu and Kajal will be playing the leading lady. While Jeffrey will be seen in the English version, Manchu Vishnu will be seen in the Telugu version. The shooting for the three languages will begin on July 15.

The film is a relationship drama and will feature many prominent Hollywood actors in the English version and several Indian actors across the country for Hindi and Telugu versions. According to sources, the film is based on a true story. It is more about a couple who are injured in an accident and the changes in their life after that. Hunting for the lead actor of the Hindi version is still on and in addition to Kajal, the film will have one more heroine.

An official confirmation from Kajal Aggarwal about this project is awaited. Further details of the film will be announced soon, The Times of India reported.

Crossover films are becoming popular nowadays and this is going to be the second crossover film from the Telugu film industry. Anushka's Nishabdam tops the list and the shooting of the film has been going on in Seattle. This film has Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali and others too in key roles.